Carolyn Ann Lewandowski Forlani, 68, formerly of Coatesville died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Wayne PA. Born in Sayre PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanor Smith Lewandowski, the sister of the late Gloria Lewandowski and the wife of the late Nicholas J. Forlani who died July 1993. Since 2008, Carolyn defied the survival rate of small cell lung cancer with her strong spirit, witty sense of humor and love for life. Carolyn enjoyed the beach, travelling across the world, singing to music and keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles. A loving mother, sister and friend to many, she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her in return. Carolyn is survived by three children: Tonia Forlani and her husband Kurt Knackstedt of Sydney, Australia; son, Joe Forlani of West Chester, and Nikki Forlani and her husband Joe Croll of Ardmore; two grandsons Charlie Knackstedt and Axel Croll; sisters, Helen Schott and Bridget Pastorious and brother, Raymond Lewandowski, Jr. Carolyn’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15am. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn’s honor may be made to the or American Foundation for the Blind. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 4, 2019