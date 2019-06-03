Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Forlani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Forlani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Forlani Obituary
Carolyn Ann Lewandowski Forlani, 68, formerly of Coatesville died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Wayne PA. Born in Sayre PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanor Smith Lewandowski, the sister of the late Gloria Lewandowski and the wife of the late Nicholas J. Forlani who died July 1993. Since 2008, Carolyn defied the survival rate of small cell lung cancer with her strong spirit, witty sense of humor and love for life. Carolyn enjoyed the beach, travelling across the world, singing to music and keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzles. A loving mother, sister and friend to many, she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her in return. Carolyn is survived by three children: Tonia Forlani and her husband Kurt Knackstedt of Sydney, Australia; son, Joe Forlani of West Chester, and Nikki Forlani and her husband Joe Croll of Ardmore; two grandsons Charlie Knackstedt and Axel Croll; sisters, Helen Schott and Bridget Pastorious and brother, Raymond Lewandowski, Jr. Carolyn’s funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15am. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn’s honor may be made to the or American Foundation for the Blind. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wentz Funeral Home
Download Now