Carroll “Carl” S. Nelson, 85, of West Chester, PA passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1935 in Darby, PA to the late Carroll Stewart and Josephine Schultz Nelson. Carl was the beloved husband of the late Martha M. Nelson, with whom he shared almost 68 years of marriage. Carl owned his own Painting and Wallpaper Consulting business. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all his time with family. He was an avid Eagles fan and attended many games with his son, Craig. Carl is survived by his six children; Martha Elliott (Tom), Carl S. Nelson (Marcia), Chris Nelson, Clay Nelson (Debbie), Janice Yakonick (Frank), and Craig Nelson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carl’s Life Celebration service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10-11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA at www. bvspca.org
