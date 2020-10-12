1/1
Carroll S. "Carl" Nelson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carroll “Carl” S. Nelson, 85, of West Chester, PA passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1935 in Darby, PA to the late Carroll Stewart and Josephine Schultz Nelson. Carl was the beloved husband of the late Martha M. Nelson, with whom he shared almost 68 years of marriage. Carl owned his own Painting and Wallpaper Consulting business. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing, but above all his time with family. He was an avid Eagles fan and attended many games with his son, Craig. Carl is survived by his six children; Martha Elliott (Tom), Carl S. Nelson (Marcia), Chris Nelson, Clay Nelson (Debbie), Janice Yakonick (Frank), and Craig Nelson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carl’s Life Celebration service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA 19355, where friends may visit from 10-11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA at www. bvspca.org www.maugergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember Jr. Growing up and have many fond memories of the Nelson family.
Dawn Jones & Family
Family
October 11, 2020
RIP JR My loved cousin. You and Martha have always had a special place in My heart and always will. You will be sooo missed. Until we meet again and we will. Love Always !!
Joan Nelson, Gieder
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved