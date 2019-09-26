Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Catherina Chilla Obituary
Catherina Chilla, 83, of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Santo Chilla, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Catherina was the daughter of the late Francesco and Josephine Pavone Filoromo. In addition to her husband, Catherina is survived by her children, Joanne Phillips (Robert), Nicholas Chilla, Josephine Reynolds (Craig), Francesco Chilla (Margaret), and Catherine Lark (Brian); siblings, Tina DiFrancesco and Pasquale Filoromo; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Samuel Filoromo. An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. A morning visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 am on Thursday, October 3rd at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown, where her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am.Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 27, 2019
