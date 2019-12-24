Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Babic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Babic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Babic Obituary
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the death of Catherine M. Babic on Dec. 19, 2019. Cathy was a devoted wife and mother, and lived a long and full life. Cathy was born in Troy, New York, on Dec. 11, 1946. Cathy moved to many places up and down the East coast, following her husband’s career, but her most favorite place was West Chester, PA, where she enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards with her friends and having fun at the Elks club. Cathy is survived by her husband, Walt after 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her sons, Walter P. and Chris S. Babic and three sisters-in-law, Sheila Babic from southern Calif., Lynn Smoles from northern Calif., and Kathleen Kennedy from Troy, NY.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -