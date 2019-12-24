|
|
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the death of Catherine M. Babic on Dec. 19, 2019. Cathy was a devoted wife and mother, and lived a long and full life. Cathy was born in Troy, New York, on Dec. 11, 1946. Cathy moved to many places up and down the East coast, following her husband’s career, but her most favorite place was West Chester, PA, where she enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards with her friends and having fun at the Elks club. Cathy is survived by her husband, Walt after 55 years of marriage. She is also survived by her sons, Walter P. and Chris S. Babic and three sisters-in-law, Sheila Babic from southern Calif., Lynn Smoles from northern Calif., and Kathleen Kennedy from Troy, NY.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 25, 2019