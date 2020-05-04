Catherine “Kay” Kaiser, age 84, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. She was born on September 24, 1935 in Niagara Falls, NY to Fred and Elizabeth Moir. She married Warren J. Kaiser (predeceased) on June 25, 1954. Catherine’s last job before retiring at the age of 79 was working for Handi-Crafters in Coatesville, PA. Growing up, Catherine was an avid swimmer. She spent many summers with her family at Midland Lake in Canada. She loved to travel, read, tend to her many plants and spend time with her family and friends. Another passion of Catherine’s was singing, and she was a member of the Sweet Adelines in Ocean City, MD. Catherine was a busy mother of six children; Lynn Bennett and her husband, Larry, of Grand Island, NY, David Kaiser of Malvern, PA, Warren Kaiser and his predeceased wife, Kathy, of Downingtown, PA, Leslie Filano and her husband, David, of Parrish, FL, Phillip Kaiser and his wife, Katy, of Pottstown, PA and Christopher Kaiser and his fiancé, Bobbie Roem of VT. She was a grandmother to 10 grandchildren; Brandon Kaiser of Holmes, NY, Ashleigh Bennett and her husband, Stan Wong, of Newtown, CT, Michael Filano of Philadelphia, Jacob Kaiser of Valley Forge, PA, Teighlor Bennett of Grand Island, NY, Nick Filano of Philadelphia, Brian Filano of NYC, Wyatt Kaiser of Pottstown, PA, Regan Kaiser of VT, Peyton Kaiser of Pottstown, PA, and 1 great grandson, Logan Kaiser, of Holmes NY. Catherine is also survived by her brother, John Moir, of Niagara Falls, NY and many nieces and nephews from NY and Utah. Catherine will be truly missed by her family and many friends. Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from May 4 to May 5, 2020.