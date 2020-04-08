|
Catherine T. Rosenberg (née Walakovits), 79, of Oxford, PA, formerly of West Chester, PA, passed away on March 29, 2020. Born and raised in Coplay, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katharina (née Busolits) Walakovits. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles Rosenberg; her children Karla Kelley (Brian) & Eric Rosenberg (Jennifer); her grandchildren Nicholle Stott, Jack Rosenberg and Henry Rosenberg; her dear sisters Pauline Dougherty and Mary Neupauer (George) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings; Charles Walakovits, Frank Walakovitz, Sr. Mary Florence MSC, Emma Domitrowits, Rose Walakovits, Theresa Walakovitz and Edward Walakovits. Catherine was a 1959 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a 1961 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Catherine was a Registered Nurse and worked as an Area Manager for the American International Division of Health & Rehabilitation Services. She was the Past Vice President of a local Womans' Club, past Vice President and Board Member of a local Civic Association, den mother for the Cub Scouts and a volunteer School Nurse. In her downtime, Catherine enjoyed sewing, needlework, ceramics, crafts, theater and being forced to watch endless sports with her husband. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. A Mass honoring Catherine will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chester County Food Bank, 650 Pennsylvania Drive, Exton, PA 19341, www.chestercountyfoodbank.org. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 9, 2020