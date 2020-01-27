|
Catherine W. “Kitty” Ruggeri, 90 of West Chester, PA died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Barclay Friends in West Chester. She was the wife of the late John F. Ruggeri. Born May 29, 1929 in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter C. Wooldridge and the late Gertrude Burnette Wooldridge. Kitty lived in West Chester all her life and attended West Chester High School. She was a volunteer at Chester County Hospital. Kitty enjoyed cooking, gardening crossword puzzles and truly enjoyed spending summers with her family at the shore. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother. Kitty is survived by her children, Jon F. (Kim) Ruggeri, Perry L. Ruggeri, Tonda R. (Bill) Cockerham, Jacque R. (Butch) Harvey, Robin R. (Andy) Catania, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a brother, Charles Wooldridge, Jr. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Services and interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to the Willow Tree Hospice LLC 616 E. Cypress St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020