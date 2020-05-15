Cathryn F. Crawford
Cathryn F. “Kay” Crawford, of West Chester, PA, the eldest of six children born to James and Myrtle Feeney, entered into eternal life on May 15, 2020. She was 99 years old. Survived by one sister, Jacqueline Roberts, and many nieces and nephews, Cathryn was happily married to the late John E. Crawford. They had 2 children, Thomas (Karen) and Patricia. Cathryn worked, devotedly, as an elementary school secretary in the Pennsbury School District before her retirement. She loved spending winters in Florida with her husband, reading a good biography, sharing stories and pictures of her son, daughter-in-law, and Boo, shopping, crossword puzzles, and going to “linner” with Pat, Ellen, and Lizzie. Mom was a wonderful letter writer and stayed in touch with friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank her angel companions, Julia, Ola, and Lois, for their wonderful care. Services and interment are private. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
