Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Hostetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Hostetler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Hostetler Obituary
Cathy D. “Gentry” Hostetler, 60, of Lincoln University, PA passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at home. She was the wife of George Hostetler with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Delaware County, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Gentry of West Grove. Cathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square for 36 years. She was formerly employed with JAM Christian Daycare at First Baptist Church of Kennett Square during the early stages. She also worked with the youth in a puppet ministry. She enjoyed working with children. Cathy enjoyed crafts and reading. She loved her children, grandchildren and her pets, especially her dog Gemmie. She is survived by her mother; three children, Heather Hendershot (Keith) of Washington, MA and their children, Holly, Violet, Daisy and Rosie; Samantha Eaton (Jarod) of Ellabell, GA and their children, James and Isaac; George D. Hostetler of Cochranville; two brothers, William Gentry of Millford, DE and Mark Gentry of Lincoln University; and two sisters, Peggy Gaudi of West Chester and Trisha Gentry of Coatesville. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square, 415 W. State St., Kennett Square PA 19348 where friends and family may visit from 10-11 am. Interment will be private In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square for pew bibles. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now