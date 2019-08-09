|
Cathy D. “Gentry” Hostetler, 60, of Lincoln University, PA passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at home. She was the wife of George Hostetler with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Delaware County, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Gentry of West Grove. Cathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square for 36 years. She was formerly employed with JAM Christian Daycare at First Baptist Church of Kennett Square during the early stages. She also worked with the youth in a puppet ministry. She enjoyed working with children. Cathy enjoyed crafts and reading. She loved her children, grandchildren and her pets, especially her dog Gemmie. She is survived by her mother; three children, Heather Hendershot (Keith) of Washington, MA and their children, Holly, Violet, Daisy and Rosie; Samantha Eaton (Jarod) of Ellabell, GA and their children, James and Isaac; George D. Hostetler of Cochranville; two brothers, William Gentry of Millford, DE and Mark Gentry of Lincoln University; and two sisters, Peggy Gaudi of West Chester and Trisha Gentry of Coatesville. A memorial service will be held 11 am on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square, 415 W. State St., Kennett Square PA 19348 where friends and family may visit from 10-11 am. Interment will be private In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square for pew bibles. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 12, 2019