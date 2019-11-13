|
Cathy Marie Swisher Samms, 63 of Coatesville Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday November 9th 2019, after a sudden battle with cancer. Cathy was born on November 14, 1955 to Gerald and Joan Swisher and was proudly raised in Coatesville, PA. She resided in the area until 1978 when she relocated to Brick, NJ with her family. In Brick she was a proud member of the Community first aid squad and operated her own food truck. She enjoyed her work, stopping at all the work sites and chatting with everyone. Wanting to be closer to her family, Cathy relocated back to the Coatesville area where she began her next passion which was working in the hospital industry starting at Brandywine then at Paoli hospital. She really loved all her coworkers and considered them family. Cathy joins her mother Joan, her Aunt Shirley, her grandparents and many beloved friends in Heaven. She is survived by her father Gerald, her brother Bub and wife Laura, sister Kerri and husband Jake, Best Friend Kelley and husband Phil, sons Jeffery and wife Jen, Jonathon and wife Dawn, her grandchildren Tyler, Victoria, Jeffery Jr, Kaeleigh, Stone and Reef, Nieces and Nephews Kyle, Alex, Stephanie, Samantha and Zach. Cathy will be dearly remembered by as a sweet fun loving, caring, kind soul. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 which will held at James J. Terry Funeral Home 1060 W. Lincoln highway, Coatesville PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 14, 2019