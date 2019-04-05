|
|
Charlene E. Thomas, 65, of Kirkwood, PA passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1954 to the late Robert A. and Carolyn McIntyre Thomas. Charlene’s life was devoted to her love of animals, as well as her friends and family. Her radiant personality was one of a kind. Charlene is survived by her beloved poodle, Scooter Thomas, brother, Randall S. Thomas, nieces Isabelle P. Thomas, Maranda M. Thomas and great-nephew, MacIntyre Capodanno. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlene’s name to The River Hills Foxhounds at 626 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, Pennsylvania 17536. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 7, 2019