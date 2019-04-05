Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
Charlene Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlene Thomas Obituary
Charlene E. Thomas, 65, of Kirkwood, PA passed away on March 31, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1954 to the late Robert A. and Carolyn McIntyre Thomas. Charlene’s life was devoted to her love of animals, as well as her friends and family. Her radiant personality was one of a kind. Charlene is survived by her beloved poodle, Scooter Thomas, brother, Randall S. Thomas, nieces Isabelle P. Thomas, Maranda M. Thomas and great-nephew, MacIntyre Capodanno. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlene’s name to The River Hills Foxhounds at 626 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, Pennsylvania 17536. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now