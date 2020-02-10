|
Charles A. Leo Jr., 87 of West Chester, PA passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 at The Hickman. He is survived by Lydia, his wife of 66 years, a daughter, Cynthia (James Loman) sons Gregory and Jeffrey (Debbie) and grandchildren Anthony, Nathaniel, Zachary, Simone, Robert, Jessica and Corinne, and great grandchildren Benjamin, Tuli and Raphael. Charles graduated from West Chester High School class of 1949 and attended West Chester State College for one year before joining the US Marine Corps. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953 attaining the rank of Sergeant. Charles had worked as an Engineer for the Bell Telephone Company for most of his career and after retirement joined CTDI for 5 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his youngest son, Philip and sister, Dolores. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 9:30 am - 10:45 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 East Pleasant Grove Rd West Chester, PA 19382; followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester, PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 12, 2020