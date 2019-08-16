Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Charles E. Bernard, 92, of Parkesburg, formerly of Atglen, died August 14, 2019 at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, PA. Born in Parkesburg, he was the son of the late John Bernard and Dorothy Ross Johnson and stepson to LeRoy W. Johnson. Charles honorably served in the US Army during WWII and later in Korea where during combat, he was captured by the enemy and held as a POW for 28 months. He was employed as groundskeeper at the Roller Derby Skate Corp. of Atglen, PA. Funeral services will be held at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main Street, Parkesburg, PA on Tuesday, August 20,2019 at 11AM. Viewing from 10 -11AM. Interment at Hopewell Methodist Cemetery, Downingtown, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 17, 2019
