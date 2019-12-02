Daily Local News Obituaries
Charles R. Borror, 95, of Narvon, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. Born in Markleysburg, PA he was a son of the late John D. and Mildred (Umbel) Borror. His wife, Lillian W. (Walton) Borror, died Sept. 17, 2005. Charles worked most of his life as a machinist for the Boeing Co. in Eddystone, PA from 1944-1986 when he retired. He was a member of Churchtown United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Williams Grove Old Timers, and a 69 year member of the Concord Masonic Lodge. He loved flying and owned his own airplanes at one time. He was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed working on classic cars, and was an avid lifelong dirt track, sprint car, and modified race car fan. Surviving is a son, Barry C., married to Chunae Borror of Fountain, FL, three grandchildren, Barbara Owens and her family of Fountain Florida, Billy Hughes and his family of Cartersville, GA, and Bobbie Hughes of Suwannee, GA. He was the last of his immediate family. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6 at 11 am at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with viewing from 10-11 am. Interment will be in the Romansville United Methodist Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 3, 2019
