Charles B. Bossert, Jr., was born July 2, 1941 in West Chester, PA. He was the middle son of the late Polly (Henson) and Charles B. Bossert, Sr. Charlie and his brothers, Woody and Bill, grew up in Marshallton, PA, and spent their early years living in the historic Center House. Charlie married Nancy Quinter of West Chester. They made their home in Kennett Square where they raised their daughter and 2 sons, cared for children in foster care, and provided respite care for families of special needs children. Charlie and Nancy relocated to Florida in 2017. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in October of this year. Charlie worked for Cyklop Strapping Corporation for more than 40 years. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kennett Square and was well known in the community. Charlie enjoyed stopping at local businesses throughout the day and meeting with friends for coffee. Charlie was the guy who could find you what you needed and get you to where you needed to go. On Saturday’s you could find him at his garage sale, chatting with neighbors and friends and occasionally selling a few things. He was always willing to give you a ride if you needed to get to church or the doctor’s office. Charlie spent many hours fishing on the Brandywine and in local ponds in Chester County. On May 9, 2019, Charlie went to be with the Lord, who had set aside a pond just for him where the fish are always biting. Charlie is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Jan and her husband John Ruggiero of West Milford, NJ; his son, Andy (Charles Andrew) and his wife Melissa of Orlando, Florida; his son, Gary and his wife Jane of Cary, North Carolina; one brother, Bill Bossert of Virginia; and his grandchildren: Michael Achenbach, Sam and his wife Susan Achenbach, Jack Achenbach, Holden Bossert, Cole Bossert, and Corinne Bossert. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m on June 22 at the First Baptist Church, 415 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019