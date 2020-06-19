Charles Evan "Bud" Hughes
1931 - 2020
Charles Evan “Bud” Hughes, 89, of West Chester, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Bud married Molly Harman in 1955, who survives with more than 65 years of memories to comfort her. Together, they raised four sons who remember their father with much love and gratitude - Paul (Mindy) of Virginia Beach, Jeff (Deborah) of Downingtown, Todd (Ilona) of Salt Lake City, and Robb of Malvern. Four grandchildren also cherish the memory of their beloved grandpa - Greg of Chesapeake, Virginia; Emery (Clay) Niemic of North East, Maryland; Rachel of Virginia Beach; and Makenzie of Hoboken, New Jersey. Bud just missed meeting his great-granddaughter, Parker Niemic, born June 10, 2020. His older brother, Bill of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews also survive. Bud’s parents, William and Ermal Hughes, and sister Marlene Hallinan preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The People’s Pantry at Church Road, 384 East Lancaster Ave., Malvern, PA 19355, www.churchroadpantry.org Please visit www.maugergivnish.com to read more about Bud’s life.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
