Charles G. Deal, 88, of the Villages, Florida died Friday June 19, 2020 at home. He was the devoted husband of Erma R. Deal (deceased) with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born October 20, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Charles S. Deal and Mary E. Noe Deal. Charlie was a graduate of Lower Merion High School and an employee of Bell Telephone. He enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1951 and honorably served as a naval aviator in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Charlie worked as a skilled electronics technician while pursuing an Associate’s Degree at Temple University. In 1976, he became co-owner of Purosky and Tuckerman, a Motorola Communications business located in Dickson City, PA. He loved being on the road making service calls to the many police departments, firehouses, and businesses in northeast Pennsylvania. His honesty and strong work ethic kept his loyal customers happy for the next 20 years. In 1996, he retired to Chester County, PA in order to be closer to his family. Charlie enjoyed traveling in his travel trailer and seeing the many state and National Parks in the United States. He also loved international travel with his favorite destination being Tasmania. Charlie played tennis and was instrumental in introducing his Downing Forge neighbors to pickleball. He enjoyed astronomy, woodworking, and pinochle. Charlie loved spending time with his grandchildren and passed on to them his love of travel and outdoor activities. Charlie resided at The Hickman in West Chester prior to moving to The Villages, Florida. Charles is survived by his children, Elizabeth Trinkle and her husband Jeff, of Bethlehem, PA; Karen Lage and her husband Steve of The Villages. FL; Charles Deal and his wife Barbara, of Apex, NC; Nancy O’Banion and her husband Dean of West Chester; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Erik, Lisa, Andrew, Matt, Zach, Lauren, Alex, Caroline, four great grandchildren, Naomi, Simeon, Jada, and Jeffery; sister, Jean Varallo of Lancaster, PA and a brother Clarke Deal and his wife Elizabeth of East Berlin, PA. Services and interment will be private.



