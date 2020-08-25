Charles Herbert Ward, “Buster”, 77, of Coatesville, passed away August 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Charles and Justine Green Ward, and the husband of Shirley Ann Tucker Ward with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by sons, Todd Christopher Ward (Octavia), Brian Christopher Ward all of Coatesville; brothers, Arnold J. Ward of Coatesville, Charles Anthony Ward of Georgia; 2 granddaughters, Jadean Ward of Royersford, Brittany Ward of Beckley, WV; aunts, Reba Ward, Arlene Ward and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A walk-thru public viewing will be held from 8 AM to 10 AM, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 819 Coates Street, Coatesville. Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be held privately for immediate family only. Interment will be in the New Evergreen Cemetery, Coatesville, PA. Visit wrightfuneralservices.com
for more information.