Charles J. Dulin, 79 of West Chester, PA died Sunday July 5, 2020 at Bellingham Retirement Community in West Chester. Born November 18, 1940 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Charles A. Dulin and the late Margaret Mannion Dulin. He served in the US, Navy and Navy Reserves from May 23, 1961 to May 22, 1967. Following in his father’s footsteps, and with his younger brother Frank, Charles worked as a Plumber/HVAC Technician for Charles A. Dulin, Inc. He is survived by his children Charles M. (Tracey) Dulin, Teresa (Terri) Dulin, grandchildren, Ryan Nicole, Henry & Oliver; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Marissa & Chloe. Also survived by his siblings Margaret “Pegi” Dulin, J. John (EllaMae Burgess) Dulin, Anne Marie Dulin, Patricia D. (Paul) Bozarth, William J. (Connie) Dulin, Sr., Frank X. (MaryAnn) Dulin. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans Benefits Assistance Program at www.VBAP.org
. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
.