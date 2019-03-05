Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
25 S. Worthington St.
West Chester, PA 19382-3433
(610) 696-4812
For more information about
Charles Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jones Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Jones Jr. Obituary
Charles Jones, Jr. of West Chester, made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on February 26, 2019. His life began in York, PA on December 10, 1930. He was the first child of the late Charles Jones, Sr. and Ogreeta Ransom Jones. He was raised by his father and stepmother, the late Martha Albertha Garrett Jones, after his mother’s death. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife, Marilee; son, Kim A. Jones (Lin) of Richmond; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a viewing from 9-11AM at the New Hope Baptist Church in Paoli. The interment will be at Lebonon Cemetery in York, PA on Monday, March 11th. Arrangements are being handled by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, of West Chester, www.DeBaptiste.com, 610-696-4812.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DE BAPTISTE FUNERAL HOMES,INC.
Download Now