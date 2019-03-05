|
Charles Jones, Jr. of West Chester, made a peaceful transition to eternal rest on February 26, 2019. His life began in York, PA on December 10, 1930. He was the first child of the late Charles Jones, Sr. and Ogreeta Ransom Jones. He was raised by his father and stepmother, the late Martha Albertha Garrett Jones, after his mother’s death. To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife, Marilee; son, Kim A. Jones (Lin) of Richmond; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a viewing from 9-11AM at the New Hope Baptist Church in Paoli. The interment will be at Lebonon Cemetery in York, PA on Monday, March 11th. Arrangements are being handled by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, of West Chester, www.DeBaptiste.com, 610-696-4812.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019