|
|
Charles L. Eppehimer, Sr., 90, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Son of the late Charles G. and Regina (nee Lochner), he was the beloved husband of the late Gerry (nee Ramagano) and loving father of Leahanne Jacobs (Mark), Charles L., Jr., Eric J. (Lisa), and Nancy Barker (William). Also survived by brother, Robert (Jane); and nine cherished grandchildren. Private Int. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Gifts in his memory to “WCU Foundation, Adaptive Physical Activity Program” (Memo: In Memory of Charles Eppehimer) 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 28, 2020