Charles "Pierre" Reynolds LeBoutiller, 85, of Wayne, PA, peacefully passed away in the presence of his family on Thursday, April 4 at 11:30pm, from complications of pneumonia.
The LeBoutillier family, including his parents Charles and Jean Reynolds LeBoutillier (deceased), sister Margot LeBoutillier Aldrich (deceased), and brother Philip LeBoutillier (deceased), sister-in-law Patricia Pugliese and former wife Sherrill LeBoutillier, have long resided and done business on the Main Line.
Pierre attended Episcopal Academy and Ashbury College before serving in the Airforce in the 1950's during the Korean War. He worked in a number of fields over the course of his career. Among them, Pierre was a proprietor of a photography business, LeBoutillier Photography.
Pierre's good manners and thankful demeanor warmed the hearts of friends and family alike. He was an avid classic car-lover, a Gravely tractor expert, a relentless Phillies fan, a lifelong coffee lover, a bee enthusiast, and knowledgeable horticulturalist. He enjoyed family reunions with the "Waterloo cousins" and Sunday dinners with his daughters and grandchildren. During those reunions and dinners, Pierre took great joy watching his grandchildren dance and play while from time to time enjoying a lager.
He is survived by daughter Jeanine Oldham, son-in-law Terry Oldham and grandchildren Jason Oldham and Ava Oldham as well as daughter Ondraya Brancato, son-in-law Matt Brancato and grandchildren Avery Brancato, Juliana Brancato and Jacob Brancato.
A service to celebrate Pierre's life will be held at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park on Tuesday April 9th at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Lung Foundation.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 7, 2019