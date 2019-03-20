|
Charles M. Litzelman, 79, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Manor in Lansdale on March 19, 2019. Born in Rosemont, he was the son of the late Leo and Bridget (Murray) Litzelman. He was also the beloved husband of the late Mary Frances Stokes Litzelman, who died in 2013. Charlie graduated from Malvern Prep and served in the United States Army. He worked as a printer until his retirement and enjoyed making rosaries for missions. Charlie is survived by several cousins, including, Mr. & Mrs. John Litzelman, and Josie Silverstrim (Richard); foster son, Timothy (Brittany) and their children; nephews; great nephews; and one great niece. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, March 25th from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main and Walnut Sts., Norristown, PA 19401. Latin Mass to follow at 10:00 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Malvern Retreat House, www.malvernretreat.com/donate, or Holy Saviour Church, see address above. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 21, 2019