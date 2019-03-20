Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Litzelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Litzelman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Litzelman Obituary
Charles M. Litzelman, 79, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Manor in Lansdale on March 19, 2019. Born in Rosemont, he was the son of the late Leo and Bridget (Murray) Litzelman. He was also the beloved husband of the late Mary Frances Stokes Litzelman, who died in 2013. Charlie graduated from Malvern Prep and served in the United States Army. He worked as a printer until his retirement and enjoyed making rosaries for missions. Charlie is survived by several cousins, including, Mr. & Mrs. John Litzelman, and Josie Silverstrim (Richard); foster son, Timothy (Brittany) and their children; nephews; great nephews; and one great niece. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, March 25th from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main and Walnut Sts., Norristown, PA 19401. Latin Mass to follow at 10:00 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Malvern Retreat House, www.malvernretreat.com/donate, or Holy Saviour Church, see address above. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caramenico Funeral Home
Download Now