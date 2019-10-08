|
|
Charles W. Murphy, 84, of Harrison Senior Living of Coatesville died Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Thorndale, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Rachel Moses Murphy, Sr. and the husband of Katherine “Toots” Simmers Murphy with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. He attended Coatesville High School. He left school to join the US Marine Corps and served during the Korean Conflict. He later earned his GED. He retired from Lukens Steel Co after 39 years of service as a rolling foreman. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his three sons: Kirk and his wife Danette, Keith and his wife Lana and Kevin and his wife Cheryl all of Coatesville; 4 grandchildren: Heather Smith, Shanan Shortuse, Kristy Wilkinson, and Kyle Murphy; and 7 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Vernon Murphy. Charles’ funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11am at Wentz Funeral Home 342 East Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will be private in Upper Octorara Cemetery. Memorials in Charles’ honor may be made to Coatesville VA Patient Fund 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 9, 2019