Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Church
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Church
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Morelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Morelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Morelli Obituary
Charles P. Morelli, age 88, on July 5, 2019, of Frazer. Husband of the late Marion (Lewis) Morelli. Father of Charlene & Jeffrey Morelli. The brother of Esther & John and the late Loretta Cimeo, George, Anthony W., Frank, Joseph and Thomas Morelli. Charles is a graduate of T/E High School – Class of 1949. He was self-employed in Trucking and later in Real Estate. Charles was a member of St Patrick’s Church. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 9th @ 11a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Malvern. Viewing will be Tuesday, July 9th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Agnes cemetery in West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East Whiteland Fire Company, Attn: Fund Drive 205 Conestoga Dr. Frazer, Pa 19355. Arrangements by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA
Published in The Daily Local on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now