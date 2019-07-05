|
Charles P. Morelli, age 88, on July 5, 2019, of Frazer. Husband of the late Marion (Lewis) Morelli. Father of Charlene & Jeffrey Morelli. The brother of Esther & John and the late Loretta Cimeo, George, Anthony W., Frank, Joseph and Thomas Morelli. Charles is a graduate of T/E High School – Class of 1949. He was self-employed in Trucking and later in Real Estate. Charles was a member of St Patrick’s Church. Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 9th @ 11a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Malvern. Viewing will be Tuesday, July 9th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St. Agnes cemetery in West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East Whiteland Fire Company, Attn: Fund Drive 205 Conestoga Dr. Frazer, Pa 19355. Arrangements by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA
Published in The Daily Local on July 7, 2019