Dr. Charles Richard Smoot, 91, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit in West Chester, PA. For 68 years, he was the beloved husband of Irene Jewel Smoot of West Chester, PA, who preceded him in death by 96 days. Born November 15, 1928, in Marmet, Kanawha County, WV, he was the son of the late William Taylor Smoot and the late Mollie Ann Greene Smoot. Charles graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and attended Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV, where he received undergraduate degrees in physics and chemistry. After graduating college in 1951, Charles and Irene were married at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Charleston, WV, following a four-year courtship. Charles received his Ph.D in chemistry from Purdue University in 1955 and was employed by the DuPont Company. Dr. Smoot worked in management of Research and Development at DuPont for 38 years until retirement in 1993 and was involved in the development of products such as Corian®. Charles and Irene lived in Indiana, Delaware, Ohio, and West Virginia before becoming residents of Radley Run in West Chester 1968. Dr. Smoot was an active parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church and enjoyed playing golf, vacationing with family, playing bridge, and being with his grandchildren. He was married to Irene for 68 years before she passed away in October 2019. He was a dedicated and faithful Catholic, a devoted and loving husband, an involved and helpful father, and an adoring and lovable grandfather. Dr. Smoot is survived by his six children, Charles Thomas Smoot, Douglas Smoot, Patricia Baker, Carlene Klebes, Gregory Smoot, and Angela Smoot Wells, eighteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters Gladys, Freda, Elsie, and Mary Margaret and his brothers William and Robert. He is survived by his sister Marjorie. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 10:00 am - 10:45 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester PA. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 15, 2020