Charles S. Schenck (83) of West Chester, PA died on December 13th at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Donna of 53 years, his children Andy, Greg (April), Carolyn (Dan), his grandchildren; Devan, Madison, Drew, Austin, Karter, Molly, Ben, Bredan, Lainey, Charlie, two sisters, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and lots of friends. Chuck served in the United States Air Force during 1955-1957. He was a member of the New Jersey Jaycees. For many years he coached LAFA and was a leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 65. We are honoring our Dad’s wishes and will be having a Life Celebration in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019