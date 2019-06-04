Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Charles Sera, 81, of Parkesburg, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of Eileen Johnson Sera. Born in Nyirbogat, Hungary, he was the son of the late Istvan and Karolina Bihari Sera. Charles came to the US in 1957 and was employed by Beloit Iron Company in Downingtown. He also owned and operated Charles Sera’s Kitchens and Bath business. He was a member of Hope Fellowship Church in Coatesville. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Barbara Sera-Wanner, Kathleen Sera, and Julia Neel, step sons, Richard and Russell Miller, nine grandchildren, five step grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren and a sister, Maria Sera. He was preceded in death by three brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 2:00pm from the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, with visitation from 1:00 until time of service. Internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hope Fellowship Church, 395 Madison St. Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 6, 2019
