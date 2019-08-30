|
Charles “Larry” Shute Sr., 63, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born February 7, 1956, he was the son of the late Gladys Evelyn (Hilton) and Charles Leroy Shute, Jr. On June 18, 1983, Larry married the love of his life, Diane L. Flint. They were blessed with 2 children: his “favorite” son, Charles L. Shute Jr., and his “favorite” daughter, Katherine M. (Michael) Burke, both of Downingtown, PA. He is also survived by a grandson, Michael Paul (Mikey) Burke; another grandson due in January; and three siblings: Carol (Larry) Mazar, Richard (Teresa) Shute and Mary Kay Shute. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, and man of God. He was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 10 years and served as President of Habitat for Humanity where he was on the board for over 8 years. He enjoyed sharing a good bottle of wine with his wife, friends, and kids. He also loved playing golf with his buddies, but he especially loved the “friendly” competitive season-long matches against his wife – even though his account of his win/loss record was questionable, at best. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers despite never having lived in NYC or Pittsburgh. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he could be spotted cruising in his 2003 yellow corvette, with Diane by his side. But the things that he loved the most were spending time with his children, being a grandpa, and doing his best to make those around him belly laugh. He began his career with The Associates in the early 1980s, and the relationships he forged there followed him for the rest of his career. This eventually led him to 1st Source Bank, where he found more than just a job, but a second family. The love and support that he, and his family, received from 1st Source Bank was extremely humbling. Larry was blessed with a community that was there for him in good times and in bad. He and his family would like to thank his countless friends, Michiana Hematology Oncology, Center for Hospice Care, and his 1st Source Bank family. Your ongoing support and prayers gave him a reason to continue fighting. He loved you all. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN on Wednesday September 4 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 1, 2019