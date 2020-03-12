|
Charles “Dick” Taylor, 82 of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully at Penn Hospice at Chester County on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lillian(nee Short) Taylor, sister Linda Taylor, son Jeffrey Taylor and former wife Kay Taylor. He is survived by his son Mark Taylor, sisters Carole Smyers, Judy Baker, Elaine Dawson, many nieces and nephews and long time companion Lillian Myers. Dick graduated from West Chester Henderson High School, class of 1955. He worked for many years as a machinist at the Richard Armstrong Co. and then worked for the Science Dept. at West Chester University. He was also past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, West Chester. His passions included playing golf with his sons, watching golf tournaments on TV, bowling, fishing at Indian River Inlet, Delaware, camping and he was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Services will be private. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2020