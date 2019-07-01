Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thornton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Thornton Sr. Obituary
Charles D. Thornton, Sr, affectionately known as, “Chubby”, was born on November 20, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late James and Mary Thornton Harmon. Chubby passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at The Garden of Easton Nursing Facility in Easton, PA. He was 78. During “Chubby’s” younger years, he was a member of Highway Gospel Church in Howellville PA. Chubby was educated in the Tredyffryin Easttown School District. He was employed by United Van Lines for many years. He was also an area bartender and a notable cook in many bars around the Main Line area. Chubby leaves to cherish his memory, siblings, Sarah Varlack (Tony), brother, Edward Harmon (Anjo), Pat, Artith Mosley and (Susan), daughter Henrietta Ott, sons, Charles Thornton Jr. and Richard Thornton, Aunt Marie Thornton, seven grandchildren, nine great grand children and a host of relatives and friends. Chubby was predeceased by his mother Mary Harmon and step-father Oscar Harmon Sr, brothers James and Oscar Harmon Jr, sisters, Carol Ann Ambrose, Shirley, and Connie Baker. Funeral services will be: Wednesday July 3, 2019 – 10AM; Viewing from 8-10AM, Bethel A.M.E. Church 334 East Miner Street West Chester, PA. 19382. Interment: Rolling Green Memorial Park West Chester, PA. Services are entrusted to: Jackmon Funeral Home, Upper Darby, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.