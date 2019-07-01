|
|
Charles D. Thornton, Sr, affectionately known as, “Chubby”, was born on November 20, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late James and Mary Thornton Harmon. Chubby passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at The Garden of Easton Nursing Facility in Easton, PA. He was 78. During “Chubby’s” younger years, he was a member of Highway Gospel Church in Howellville PA. Chubby was educated in the Tredyffryin Easttown School District. He was employed by United Van Lines for many years. He was also an area bartender and a notable cook in many bars around the Main Line area. Chubby leaves to cherish his memory, siblings, Sarah Varlack (Tony), brother, Edward Harmon (Anjo), Pat, Artith Mosley and (Susan), daughter Henrietta Ott, sons, Charles Thornton Jr. and Richard Thornton, Aunt Marie Thornton, seven grandchildren, nine great grand children and a host of relatives and friends. Chubby was predeceased by his mother Mary Harmon and step-father Oscar Harmon Sr, brothers James and Oscar Harmon Jr, sisters, Carol Ann Ambrose, Shirley, and Connie Baker. Funeral services will be: Wednesday July 3, 2019 – 10AM; Viewing from 8-10AM, Bethel A.M.E. Church 334 East Miner Street West Chester, PA. 19382. Interment: Rolling Green Memorial Park West Chester, PA. Services are entrusted to: Jackmon Funeral Home, Upper Darby, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on July 3, 2019