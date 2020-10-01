1/1
Charlotte A. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte A. “Chotty” Snyder, 84, formerly of Coatesville died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Helena T. Doran Snyder, Jr. Chotty was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville and a member of the former St. Cecilia Church. She was a 1954 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School and graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Goldy-Beacom College. She enjoyed baking and cooking, especially for family gatherings. Chotty retired from Wyeth Laboratories in 1994 after 35 years of service as an administrative assistant. After she retired, she was a cashier at Kmart for many years. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shotty was predeceased by her two sisters, Helen S. Shaffer and Lenora “Dolly” Latterell and her brother, W. Raymond “Bud” Snyder. Chotty’s memorial mass will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Chotty’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to EWTN 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved