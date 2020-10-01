Charlotte A. “Chotty” Snyder, 84, formerly of Coatesville died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late William P. and Helena T. Doran Snyder, Jr. Chotty was a member of St. Joseph Church, Coatesville and a member of the former St. Cecilia Church. She was a 1954 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School and graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Goldy-Beacom College. She enjoyed baking and cooking, especially for family gatherings. Chotty retired from Wyeth Laboratories in 1994 after 35 years of service as an administrative assistant. After she retired, she was a cashier at Kmart for many years. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Shotty was predeceased by her two sisters, Helen S. Shaffer and Lenora “Dolly” Latterell and her brother, W. Raymond “Bud” Snyder. Chotty’s memorial mass will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Chotty’s honor may be made to St. Joseph Church 404 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to EWTN 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com