|
|
Charlotte H. Drumheller, 87 yrs., of Coatesville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital, following an illness. She was the wife of Henry M. “Hank” Drumheller, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM from East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, Pa., with Pastor Josh Park officiating. Interment will follow at the adjoining cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Charlotte to either the , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19140 or The Salvation Army, 669 East Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, Pa. 19320. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 2, 2020