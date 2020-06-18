Charlotte E. Glauner, 100, formerly of Parkesburg, passed away after a brief illness on June 3, 2020. Born in Honey Brook in 1919, she was the daughter of the late Edmund H. and Edna Eppiheimer Ebelhar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy L. Glauner who died in 1997, her son, R. Dale Glauner, her stepson, David Glauner, her stepdaughter, Joan Marie Getzenger, her siblings, Robert Ebelhar, Edward Ebelhar, William Ebelhar, Jane Compinski, a granddaughter and a great-grandson. Charlotte is survived by her children; Barry Glauner (Polly), Gregory M. Glauner (Lucy) both of Parkesburg, Vickie Fromm (Dennis) of New Holland and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Glauner of Florida. She is also survived by her brother, James Ebelhar of Reading, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was a 1937 graduate from high school in Honey Brook, PA. An area resident most of her life, Charlotte was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Parkesburg. Of her many passions and spanning the decades, Charlotte was also a member of the following organizations: President of Country Gardeners, Sadsbury Garden Club, Cub Scout Leader (den mother), American Legion Post #431 formerly of Parkesburg, and the Drum & Bugle Corps in high school. Over the years, Charlotte generously donated her time and talents to volunteer efforts including: Coatesville VA Hospital and numerous activities through her church including Vacation Bible School, the Thrift Shop and the Appalachian Trail adventure. Due to current restrictions, private arrangements will be handled by Wilde Funeral Home. We welcome online condolences and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The First Presbyterian Church of Parkesburg. A date will be set in the future for a celebration in memory of Charlotte’s life of love.



