Charlotte Max, 96, died peacefully in her home in West Brandywine, PA on July 18, 2020. She was born in Manhattan and spent most of her life in Jersey City and Summit, NJ, Lake Worth, FA, and the last 4 years at Freedom Village at Brandywine in PA. She was a beloved wife to the late Harold Max and then to the late Marvin Sperling. Charlotte was a loving, proud mother of Lily Siegel (Richard), and the late Dr. Mitchell Max (Lisa). Granddaughters Jill Siegel, Jamie Nunery (Leroy), Laura Max, and Rachel Max were her absolute pride and joy. Charlotte was an adoring sister to her late brother and sisters, and a favorite aunt to many of her nieces and nephews. Charlotte enjoyed life to its fullest. She traveled throughout the world. She was a sculptor, painter, and knitter. She was an avid reader and attended educational programs on various topics. Charlotte played tennis and golf for many years. Until recently she swam, practiced yoga, and played bridge. Charlotte will always be remembered as a warm, understanding, strong woman who loved to laugh. She was a devoted optimist with a zest for life. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Charlotte’s memory, to the American Academy of Neurology - Mitchell B. Max Award for Neuropathic Pain, 201 Chicago Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55415 (Contact Sophie Durbin: sddudrbin@aan.com) and/or the Macular Degeneration Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr. Clarksburg, MD 20871 BrightFocus.org/amd/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">http://support.BrightFocus.org/amd/donate Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
