Charlotte Spriggs

Charlotte "Susie" Pinnick Matthews Spriggs was born January 30th, 1946, raised in Coatesville, PA, and died in Hartford, CT on July 19th, 2020. Service was held at Fuqua Funeral Home in Hartford, CT on July 27, 2020. She graduated from S. Horace Scott Senior High School with the class of 1963 and the Chester County Vocational Technical School of Nursing where she earned a Certificate of Licensed Practical Nursing. After graduation, she began her career working for Embreeville State Hospital then Chester County Hospital. She later practiced nursing at the Veterans Administration Hospital, before retiring to pursue private nursing. In Coatesville, Charlotte was a member of Second Baptist Church. While there, she was also a charter member of the Star Social Club, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2404. Susie became a member of Alpha Temple 83 in the capacity of Daughter Ruler and Daughter Counsel. She was a former State President of the New England Red Hatters and co- founder of the Phenomenal Ladies Red Hatters and served as Queen for many years. She joined the New Antioch Mission Baptist Church and served God and her community as a Deaconess, Usher, and Nurse. Her nature was lovingly curious about people, she engaged easily, and helped many in difficulty. She enjoyed baking, card games, bingo, organizing events, and traveling. She had many friends and was a mother figure to several. She is survived by four daughters: Vickie Clark (Pennsylvania), Sharon Jackson (spouse Jerome) and Deborah and Donna Williams (Connecticut and Massachusetts, respectively), a husband: Leon Holmes, two brothers: Leroy Hill (Pennsylvania) and Charles T. Matthews (spouse Jennifer Matthews), a sister NormaJean Hill (spouse Michael Zarecki), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-aunt. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Agustus Matthews, her mother, Bernice Pinnick Matthews, and a sister, Alberta Pinnick Matthews.



