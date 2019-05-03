|
|
Cheryl Lynn Roney, 30, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of Theresa A. Ruggieri Roney and Lawrence H. Roney Jr. Cheryl, an avid reader, enjoyed many things from literature and poetry, to art, music, and film. With her enormous heart, Cheryl touched the lives of so many. Gifted with extreme intellect, Cheryl was enrolled at Philadelphia Community College within the Honors program. In addition to her parents, Cheryl is survived by her younger brother, Michael; her grandmother, Geraldine Roney; her aunts, Karen, Terrie, and Judy; uncles, Tim, and Andy; her step mother, Chris; and her many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a greeting from 10 to 11 a.m. and a memorial service from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Christ Community Church, 1190 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by the interment at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Malvern. Due to Cheryl’s love for animals, we are asking that donations be made out to the ASPCA, or the Angel Cat Network. Flowers are also welcome. Though we know Cheryl is with her Lord and Savior, we love and miss her. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 6, 2019