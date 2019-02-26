|
Chester Leroy Althouse, Jr., 72, of Downingtown died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his daughter’s home. Born in Coatesville he was the son of the late Chester L. and Emily C. Althouse and the husband of the late Viola Althouse. Leroy retired from the City of Coatesville. He was a member of the Coatesville Lodge No. 297 Loyal Order of the Moose, Washington Fire Company, and Brandywine Fire Company. He liked to be included in whatever was going on. He enjoyed doing puzzles, going to the Green Dragon, vanilla ice cream and his cat, Murphy. He was an avid Eagles fan. Leroy is survived by his daughter, Ann Morroney and her husband Anthony; granddaughter, Sarah Morroney; sisters: Elaine Gray, Cheryl Mann, Brenda Althouse and brother, Robert. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, William. Leroy’s funeral service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 5:30pm at Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut St. Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 4pm. Interment will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Leroy’s honor may be made to Washington Fire Company 376 E. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville, PA 19320. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
