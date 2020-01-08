|
|
Chester J. Eagles Jr., 77, of Coatesville, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Reading Hospital. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 8:45 to 10:15 am at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where a funeral service will take place at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorial contributions to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 9, 2020