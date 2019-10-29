|
Chester “Chet” T. Bartoli, Jr. of Avondale, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday evening, October 27, 2019. He was 83 years old. Born at home in Toughkenamon, Pennsylvania, Chet was the son of Chester T. Bartoli, Sr. and Rose Stephano Bartoli. Among Chester’s many accomplishments, he served in the U.S. Army. He was employed for over 30 years by Hewlett-Packard Corporation (HP) where he demonstrated his considerable leadership and business talents. In 1992 he purchased HP’s metal fabrications operations and established the first “spin-off” in HP’s history, employing over 150 people. Chet was the beloved husband of Jeanette C. Bartoli for 60 years; father of Dawn Welte (Steven), Chester “Chuckie” T. Bartoli, III (Lisa) and Lisa Adams (Michael); Pop-Pop of Matthew Miller (Allyssa), Kasey Watson (Gregory), Sofia Bartoli, Christina Adams, Michael Bartoli, Rachael Adams, Anthony Bartoli and Marco Bartoli; brother of Angeline Grib, Robert Bartoli and Concetta DelPizzo. Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. A visitation with his family will be from 9:30AM until 11:00AM with a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale, PA. A reception at Hartefeld National Golf Club, 1 Hartefeld Drive, Avondale, PA, will follow the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Chet’s memory to Good Neighbors, Inc., 224 E. Street Road, #2, Kennett Square, PA 19348. LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, INC. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 30, 2019