|
|
Christopher Brooke Miller of West Chester, PA, lost his on-going battle with addiction on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Chris was born January 30, 1981, in Wilmington, DE to Lolly and Brooke Miller. Chris will be forever missed and loved by all who knew him. He truly was one of a kind. Those close to Chris would agree that his personality was larger than life. A longtime resident of Kennett Square, he had a laugh that was contagious, a smile that could light up any room and an infinite amount of love to give. He was a sneaker connoisseur and had the style and taste of a hip-hop icon. He was an avid golfer, a Philadelphia sports phanatic and had a desire for the finer things in life. He spent his last few months living his best life by spending time with family and being the best uncle to his niece and nephews. He took great pride in his work and the relationships that he built during his time at Brandywine Creek Construction. He is survived by his father, Brooke Miller; his mother, Lolly Miller and her companion, Duke; his co-mom, Kacey Miller; his sister, Ashley Kennedy and her husband, Michael Kennedy; his brother, Chase Miller; his sister, Cassidy Miller, his niece, Burgan Kennedy; and his two nephews, Ben and Miles Kennedy. Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday, July 27th from 10:00am -12:00pm at the Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA. His Memorial service will follow at 12:00. Burial will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flower, donations be made to atTAck addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 http://www.attackaddiction.org/ To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 24, 2019