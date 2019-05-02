|
|
Christopher H. Johnson, 44, of East Goshen Township, on Monday, April 29, 2019 He was the son of Barbara H. and the late George H. Johnson Jr. He is survived by a brother David, sister-in-law Amy, and his best furry friend Dugan who remained at his side at all times. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 12:15 - 1:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 1060 West Lincoln Highway, COATESVILLE, Pa, (Valley Twp.) The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Chris’ memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa. 19380. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 3, 2019