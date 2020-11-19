Lance Corporal Christopher Michael Abud, USMC, passed away at his home in Round Rock, TX on November 16, 2020. He was 35. He is survived by his wife, Courtney A. Abud (née Kline); son Benjamin G. Abud; mother Jeannine M. Skelton (née Anderson) and her husband Scott; father Roberto “Robert” T. Abud and his wife Julie; brother Robert T. Abud, Jr. and his wife Rebecca; sister Katelyn Skelton; brother Jack Bennett Skelton; grandmother Karen Green and her husband Elroy; grandfather Gary L. Anderson and his wife Phyllis; William Roloff, husband to his late grandmother, Julia Roloff; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Born in Anchorage, Alaska on September 3, 1985, Chris, as he preferred, spent his youth living in cities throughout the United States, including Anchorage, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. It was in Downingtown, Pennsylvania where Chris put down roots, meeting friends he’d remain close to for the rest of his life, along with his future wife, Courtney. In November 2004, he graduated from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina before graduating first-in-his-class at Fort Sill Field Artillery School in Oklahoma. It was there that he was awarded the rank of Lance Corporal. He then went on to serve with India Battery, part of the 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment formerly out of Reading, Penn. (now Bristol, Penn.) before serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006-2007. Chris married his high-school sweetheart, Courtney Alexis Kline, on May 24, 2009 in Kennett Square, Penn. They have been together for seventeen years and have one son, Benjamin. After being discharged in 2012, Chris spent time studying at Pennsylvania State University, then served as an armed security officer at Limerick Generating Station in Limerick, Penn. In March 2015, he moved with his family to Round Rock, Texas to start a career in the HVAC industry. He is remembered as a beloved husband, father, son, brother-in-law, grandson, cousin; a loyal friend and an honorable Marine whose charismatic personality and contagious smile made anyone he was with feel comfortable, loved and heard. Family and friends remember his big heart, laughter and affection for his son. His life was full of adventure and challenges, but he approached all of it with an open mind and readiness that captivated those close to him. He will be missed by every life he’s touched. A memorial service is to be held in Chris’s honor at the Downingtown Area Veterans’ Memorial at Kerr Park in Downingtown, Penn. on Saturday, November 28th at 2 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Chris cared deeply for the health and safety of friends, family and strangers during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Out of respect to him, his family asks those wishing to attend the memorial service to maintain safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing. Limited parking immediately next to the memorial site will be available, and the service will be transmitted by radio to those who wish to remain in their cars. Attendees who prefer to sit outside are asked to bring a chair or blanket. If you’d like more information about the livestream, please email: leahrossi@gmail.com.



