Christopher Morroney


1965 - 2019
Christopher Morroney Obituary
1965-2019 Christopher A. Morroney, 53, of Essington, Pa. passed away on July 22, 2019 at U of P Hospice Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. Born in Lower Merion, he was the son of the late Francis “Frank” Morroney and resided in Philadelphia before moving to his late residence. Chris was preceded by his brother, Kevin Morroney, who died in 2008. He was the loving son of Elaine T. Zoba Bachman and her husband, Del Bachman; loving fiancée of Bernadette Facchine and her family; stepbrother of Penny Kenny (Paul) and Kelly Haegele (Chuck) and their families. Christopher attended West Chester Area School District and was employed by his father as a Food Service Manager. He was a member of IATSE (local8) as a stage hand at concerts, and graduated from AllState Tech for HVAC. Christopher was very outgoing and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, motorcycles and being with family, friends and his two dogs, Mini and T.J. He wrote that he wanted his family and friends to celebrate his life in a happy way and remember him as a friendly and happy person. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA. 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15 AM. Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers: donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 24, 2019
