Claire Agnes Kobylanski (Nana/Babci), 100, formerly of Coatesville and Pottstown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on October 13, 2020. Born in Shenandoah, PA to first generation Polish immigrants Walter and Cecilia Bielawski. She was the wife of the late Marvin Kobylanski with whom she shared 56 years of marriage till his death in 1998. She is survived by two daughters, Lois (Dr. Anthony) Georeno with whom she resided for the last 7 years, of Aston, PA, and Lori (David) Boyd of West Chester, PA. Two grandchildren, Christopher and Riley Boyd, and one great grandchild, Anthony Georeno. One brother, William Bielawski of Vacaville, CA. In addition to her husband, Claire was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Dero, grandsons Brian Dero and Jonathan Georeno. Her brothers, Ted Bielawski and Jerome Bielawski and sisters Jean Olszewski and Helen Debiec. A special Thank you to the nurses and aides at Main Line Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Joyce and Peggy for their care over the past months. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, on October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610—384-0318 To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com