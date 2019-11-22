Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charlestown Playhouse
2478 Charlestown Rd.
Phoenixville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare Wood-Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare P. Wood-Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clare P. Wood-Jenkins Obituary
Clare P. Wood-Jenkins “Polly”, 72, of Malvern, passed away on Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late William Tyler Jenkins, who passed away in 2012. Born in Cleveland, Ohio; she was the daughter of Joanne Minchin and the late William F. Wood. Survived by her children, Dani’El and William T. Wood-Jenkins, grandson, Quinn, also by her mother, Joanne Minchin, brother Bill Wood, sisters Heidi and Wendy. Services to be held at the Charlestown Playhouse, 2478 Charlestown Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460. On Tuesday, November 26th from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Charlestown Playhouse in Polly’s honor. https://charlestownplayhouse.org/ To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -