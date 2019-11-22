|
|
Clare P. Wood-Jenkins “Polly”, 72, of Malvern, passed away on Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late William Tyler Jenkins, who passed away in 2012. Born in Cleveland, Ohio; she was the daughter of Joanne Minchin and the late William F. Wood. Survived by her children, Dani’El and William T. Wood-Jenkins, grandson, Quinn, also by her mother, Joanne Minchin, brother Bill Wood, sisters Heidi and Wendy. Services to be held at the Charlestown Playhouse, 2478 Charlestown Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460. On Tuesday, November 26th from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Charlestown Playhouse in Polly’s honor. https://charlestownplayhouse.org/ To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 23, 2019