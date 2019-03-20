Daily Local News Obituaries
Clare “Eddie” Reinhold, 86, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Paoli, PA passed away March 17, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1932 to the late William and Bertha Miner Colbert in Marianna, FL. Eddie was the beloved wife of J. William Reinhold for 57 years prior to his passing in 2011. Eddie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lynn Reinhold; her grandson, Michael William Coleman and his wife, Melissa Noucas Coleman. Eddie was predeceased by her son, Richard Alan Reinhold. Relatives and friends are invited to Eddie’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave. Malvern, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eddie’s memory to The Arc of Chester County, Development Office, 900 Lawrence Drive, West Chester, PA 19380. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 21, 2019
