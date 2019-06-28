|
Clarence “Dutch” R. Grumbine, age 87, of Landenberg, passed away June 27, 2019. He was 87 years old. Born in Hamlin, Lebanon County, PA, he was the son of the late William Deck Grumbine and the late Alice Noll Grumbine. Clarence attended Fredericksburg Grade and High School in Lebanon County. He furthered his education at West Chester University and his Master’s Degree at Temple University. While at West Chester, Dutch was a member of the 1950 National soccer championship team and inducted into the West Chester Athletics hall of fame in 2010. Dutch continued his love of soccer coaching the Lincoln University team from 1958 to 1968 and took them to two NAIA soccer championships with a first and second place finish. Clarence retired in 1993 after 37 years of devoted service as a teacher at Avon Grove School District. He was inducted into the Avon Grove Hall of Fame in 1983. Clarence was the beloved husband of Sue Ann Grumbine (nee Clark); father of Rodney L. Grumbine (Lisa) of Newark, DE, Randall C. Grumbine of Richmond, VA and Jennifer Solley of Glen Mills, PA; grandfather “Pops” of Marjorie, Anne, Eva, Julia, Sara and Jason; brother of Vesta Walborn of Daytona Beach, FL. He was pre-deceased by his siblings, Norman, John, William, Kenneth, Verling, Helen, Grace, Lee, Clara and Arabelle. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7:00PM on Sun. June 30, 2019 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 on Mon. July 1, 2019 with a memorial service at 11AM at KEMBLESVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1772 New London Road. Inurnment with U.S Army honors will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial donations to Kemblesville UM Church.
