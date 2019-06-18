|
Claudette Theresa (Rouleau) Langer, 82, died peacefully in hospice, June 7, 2019, in West Chester, PA. Claudette was born and raised in Massachusetts where she attended a catholic academy. Shortly after graduation in 1955, she met and married Bernhardt W. Langer Jr. Following his studies at UC Davis, CA, they spent five years in Bangkok, Thailand, returning in 1969 and eventually settling in Springdell, PA with their sons, Michael and Russell. Claudette and Bernie established a horseback riding school where she taught for many years. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Unionville, where she acted as a Youth Group leader, was a member of Church Council and served on Altar Guild. She also spent many years as a member of the local Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Claudette’s interests included gardening, birds, puzzles, and reading. She raised many dogs, cats, horses and a multitude of farmyard animals on their mini farm and loved being surrounded by family members and friends. She played bridge for over 47 years with her very close friends. Claudette is survived by her son, Russell David Langer; many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews who will miss her warm eyes and bright smile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernhardt W. Langer and son, Michael Robert Langer. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church on Aug. 3rd at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019