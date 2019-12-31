|
|
Claudio Vittorio Di Giamberardino passed away of a massive stoke on October 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family and friends in Riverside, CA. He was born in Montorio al Vomano, Italy on May 7, 1945 where he lived with his family until their emigration to Toronto, Canada when he was 13. An enterprising young man within 6 months – despite the language barrier – obtained his first job working in a bowling alley setting pins & renting shoes. During his 10-year life in Toronto he held a number of positions, the last of which was a welder, greatly esteemed among his employers & customers. He finally left Toronto after marriage to his first wife Antoinetta and birth of his first son Dino moving to the West Chester, PA. He continued his welding activity as well as he was very involved in real estate - buying, renovating & selling residential properties. In May, 1981, he and his wife & three sons opened an Italian restaurant, Mama Lena’s in an historical, 1869 Victorian building in Guthriesville, PA which enjoyed local notoriety for its outstanding menu. They operated successfully for 19 years. His wife was such a driving force of the business that after her death in 1994 the family decided to close it down in 2000. Claudio met his current wife Karen in Italy in 2007 while she was there visiting her sister & her husband with her mother. The romance blossomed & they were married the following year in the church in the town where they met, Mosciano Sant’ Angelo. Since then they have maintained a home in Mosciano where they resided three to five months of the year, the balance of the year they reside in Riverside CA since 2010. While in Italy Claudio & Karen enjoyed participation in many community events, including dressing in Medieval costumes as a Duke & Duchess to represent their town then as peasants in the Harvest festivals throughout the Abruzzo region. Immediately upon arriving in Riverside, Claudio volunteered for the “Meals on Wheels” program for which he was recognized as the “Volunteer of the Year” by the Riverside mayor. His passion was working with his hands creating landscaping, carpentry and general construction. His last project was an outdoor kitchen complete with overhead pergola. He always had time and energy for friends and neighbors in any capacity needed. His favorite saying to everyone he met was “come on over I will make you the best Italian food you have ever eaten in your life” and he meant it (and it was true!). He was truly a renaissance man, making home-made pasta, sausages, sauce, wine, grappa & lemoncello. He was a true master in the kitchen utilizing many recipes inspired by his mother’s cuisine. After living & working in the United States for over 50 years as a citizen of Italy and Canada, he added his US citizenship in 2017. Claudio is survived by his wife, Karen, his sons; Dino and his wife Kelly, their children, Jacob and Antoinetta, son Robert and Michael’s sons (his youngest son Michael tragically, suddenly passed on Christmas day 2018) Michael & Luca. And his two beloved sisters, Anna Marie & Maurizia. We all loved and cherished him & his presence among us will truly be missed. A holy Mass will be held at St Peter’s Church in West Brandywine on Saturday, January 11th at 11am to give honor to an honorable man.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 2, 2020